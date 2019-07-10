Suspect arrested in Nashville after fleeing Kingston Springs police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit ended off Interstate 40 in Nashville late Tuesday night.

Metro police reported Kingston Springs police pursued a vehicle into Davidson County where the pursuit ended at the Exxon station on Charlotte Avenue at 14th Avenue North around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect parked at the gas station and ran away but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase by Kingston Springs officers.

Metro police said it was not involved in the pursuit but officers assisted the Kingston Springs police with the arrest.

It was not released why the suspect was being pursued.

No additional information was released.

