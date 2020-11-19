Suspect arrested in critical shooting of man outside home in The Nations

Thomas Vaden III

Thomas Vaden III (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man for the Monday critical shooting of a 56-year-old man outside his home on California Avenue in The Nations.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Thomas Vaden III is charged with felony aggravated assault. A tip to Nashville Crime Stoppers led to Vaden being listed as a potential suspect.

