Suspect arrested in critical shooting of man outside home in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man for the Monday critical shooting of a 56-year-old man outside his home on California Avenue in The Nations.
According to investigators, 21-year-old Thomas Vaden III is charged with felony aggravated assault. A tip to Nashville Crime Stoppers led to Vaden being listed as a potential suspect.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.