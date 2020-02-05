Suspect arrested in connection to Murfreesboro RV fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have charged a man in connection to setting fire to an RV last month in Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue said 29-year-old Robert Christopher Fulton was responsible for the fire that occurred on Saddle Drive and Crest Drive around 2 p.m. on January 9. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Fulton was found a short time after the fire in the area and had to be transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for burn injuries. He was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 30 and booked into Rutherford County Jail.