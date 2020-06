NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have taken a man into custody following a shooting in the parking lot of Opry Mills Mall.

On Wednesday night, police tell News 2 the suspect approached the victim with a revolver and demanded his belongings. The victim then pulled out a handgun in self-defense and shot the suspect in the knee.

The suspect ran and was later found in front of a hotel. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The victim was not shot.