Suspect arrested following Franklin gas station robbery

Floyd Smith faces aggravated robbery charges following a hold up at a gas station in Franklin.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police have charged 44-year-old Floyd Smith with aggravated robbery after a gas station hold up last Friday.

Smith is accused of walking into the Berry Farms Twice Daily and demanding money from a clerk, indicating that he was armed.

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Smith driving on I-65 North following the robbery.

Smith allegedly abandoned his car in a parking garage and jumped from a second level to avoid police. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital where he was treated for several days.

Smith was booked into the Williamson County jail Thursday on a $50,000 bond.

Police say Smith is a convicted felon and was recently released from an Alabama prison.