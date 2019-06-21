Suspect arrested after woman attacked near library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The person suspected of attacking a woman near a library in February has been arrested and charged.

Carmilla Ellison, 42, is charged with aggravated assault.

According to her arrest affidavit, Ellison and another woman attacked a woman near the library on Charles E. Davis Boulevard for “unknown reasons.”

The victim told Metro police she was called by a friend to pick him up at the location and when she arrived, she said she was attacked by two women.

Ellison and another woman started punching the victim, knocking her to the ground and then kicking her in the head and face, according to an arrest affidavit. When the victim got up, officers say she was hit in the head with a gun. “The gun accidentally fired,” and the victim was able to escape and call for help.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for injuries including cuts, two black eyes, bruises and a swollen lip.

Metro police say the victim identified Ellison in a photo lineup as one of her attackers.

