Suspect arrested after shootout left man dead, bystander wounded in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another suspect has been arrested in a shootout that left one person dead and another injured earlier this year in Nashville.

The shooting happened on May 16 at the Marathon Gas Station at Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike. An arrest warrant states surveillance video from the gas station showed 39-year-old Dujuan Dunlap exit a car parked at the gas pumps, then fire at 21-year-old Bobby McGuire, who was walking through the parking lot. The video then appears to show McGuire fire back at Dunlap, according to the police report. McGuire was killed and Dunlap was soon arrested the next day.

Police said a 34-year-old man was also hit by the gunfire while he was filling up his car with gas at the pumps at the time of the shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, police are charging Gabrieal Jordan, 37, in the case as well.

Detectives were notified last month that a match was made between a gun found on Jordan after he was arrested on September 9th and a cartridge casing found at the scene of the shooting. Investigators said the cartridge casing was found in an area that would’ve been under the driver-side window of the shooter who fired the shots that hit the victim who survived.

Police said video surveillance from the gas station showing the shooter was also compared to Jordan’s booking photo and was a match. He’s charged with attempted criminal homicide with a bond set at $500,000.