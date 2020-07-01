Suspect arrested after shooting sister’s boyfriend in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a man accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend in East Nashville.

Officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Lischey Place on May 21 for a reported shooting.

That’s where Zantaun Horton, 29, is accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend.

Metro police learned all three were arguing when the victim said Horton told him “I’m gonna kill you” before firing the gun. A report stated the victim was shot in the leg and had several broken bones and wounds.

Police said video also showed the altercation.

Horton was charged Tuesday with Aggravated Assault and for having a firearm as a felon.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

