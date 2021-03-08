Suspect arrested after shooting on I-24 in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County that wounded one person over the weekend.

Lt. Chris Goins with the La Vergne Police Department said Keyonn Warfield was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting, which happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday on the interstate near I-840.

While the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was a possible case of road rage, Lt. Goins revealed the victim appeared to be Warfield’s relative.

Rutherford County deputies did not provide any additional information about the shooting, but the Chattanooga Fire Department said an off-duty fire captain came to the aide of the female victim who had a gunshot wound to her head.

The victim reportedly told the firefighter said was traveling with her siblings, when someone shot into their car, striking her, as she was in the back seat.

Warfield was booked into the Rutherford County jail, where he was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released by investigators.