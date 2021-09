MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Mt. Juliet arrested a suspect who pointed a gun at a driver.

Police say officers stopped a driver at the McDonald’s near Publix South after they reportedly pulled a gun on another driver while on Interstate 40.

MJAlert: Police activity at McDonalds (near Publix South) is a stop of a motorist who pulled a firearm on another motorist while on I-40. Suspect detained. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 18, 2021

The suspect has been arrested and their name has not been released.

No other information was made available.