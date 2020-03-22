1  of  31
Closings
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lawrenceburg Saturday evening.

Lawrenceburg police were dispatched to B&K Apartments off North Mahr Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. That’s when officers found the body of Aaron Stem, 21, from Five Points. Police made the discovery behind a building at the apartment complex.

Investigators said evidence led them to arrest Colby Mason Kilburn, 21, and charge him with First Degree Murder. He is scheduled to appear in court in early May.


