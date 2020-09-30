Suspect arrested after break-in at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 37-year-old man has been charged with breaking into a Broadway bar and stealing bottles of liquor early Wednesday morning.

An arrest warrant states Metro officers were flagged down in the area of First Avenue North and Broadway because of a burglary at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. Officers were told the front door of the business had been pried open and a man was seen on surveillance video leaving with two bottles of liquor.

Security at the bar had already detained the same burglar, identified as Jeffrey Jones, earlier in the night during another break-in, according to police.

Jones was booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning on two counts of burglary. His bond was set at $20,000.