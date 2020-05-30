Suspect arrested after body of man found in wooded area in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a man found in a wooded area on the 900 block of Robert Rose Drive in Murfreesboro two weeks ago.

Murfreesboro Police investigators say 40-year-old Robert “Stump” Jenkins is charged with first-degree murder in the homicide death of 50-year-old Gino Harris.

Detectives requested assistance from the Moultrie Police Department in Moultrie, Georgia who arrested Jenkins on Wednesday.

Jenkins remains in custody at the Colquitt County Jail in Georgia and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

A witness walking with his daughter stumbled on the body just after 12 p.m. on Friday, May 15. The body, later identified to be that of Harris, had been there for quite some time.

