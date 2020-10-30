Suspect arrested after arson at South Nashville garbage collection facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have arrested one of two men accused of torching trucks at a garbage collection company on Antioch Pike earlier this month.

An arrest warrant alleges Rakeem McClure, 41, was seen on surveillance video, along with another man, setting fire to a company truck at Gray’s Disposal Company on the morning of October 5. The fire then spread from that truck to two others nearby, the police report states.

Rakeem McClure (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When employees at the business were questioned about the arson, investigators said three of them identified one of the men on the surveillance video as McClure.

The 41-year-old was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Friday morning on a charge of felony vandalism. His bond was set at $25,000.

No information was immediately released about the second man suspected of being involved.