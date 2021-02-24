Suspect accused of ramming police vehicle twice in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect was accused of ramming a police cruiser in Nashville.

According to a warrant, Antonio Lee, 25, was identified as the suspect in this case.

The incident happened outside a Dollar General on Brick Church Pike Tuesday when officers tried to arrest Lee who was wanted for felony probation violation.

Officers said they saw Lee in a vehicle and tried blocking him into a parking spot with their blue lights activated. The officer’s vehicle was unmarked, but the report stated two officers exited the vehicle wearing “clearly marker police attire.” That’s when he’s accused of putting his car in reverse and then in drive before ramming the police officer’s car twice.

Lee was taken into custody at the scene. He’s now charged with aggravated assault.