Surveillance video shows two men fleeing from North Nashville homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday night House of Legends lounge was closed, but when an employee showed up around 7:00 p.m., Metro Police say someone fatally shot him.

The victim is 32-year old Isiah Meneese. Friends say he was a cook at the North Nashville bar and restaurant.

Edward Lewis owns The Weave Spot across the street. His security cameras captured the incident Friday night.

The video shows Meneese walking into the building around 7 p.m. Two men follow him in, allegedly shoot him, then run back to their black four-door sedan and speed away.

“House of Legends, basically he took care of everybody. People would come in the middle of the night just to get food from him. He was a very good person,” Lewis said. “He had a good heart. People really loved Isiah. Isiah was a good person.”

Metro Police say responding officers found Meneese with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

“It’s really tragic, very tragic,” Lewis said.

The motive remains under investigation, but if you know anything about what happened call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.