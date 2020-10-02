Surveillance images released in Murfreesboro bank robbery, suspect still at large

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., (WKRN) — A bank robbery forced a nearby school to lock-down temporarily and the suspect is still on the run.

Murfreesboro Police Department has released surveillance images in an effort to track down the robber. The incident happened October 2 around 2p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank on Memorial Blvd.

Police said a man wearing a bright orange hoody handed the bank teller a note, claimed he had a gun, and demanded money.

The teller complied, and the suspect walked out of the bank.

Fifth Third Bank, 1861 Memorial Blvd.

The robber was wearing a surgical mask, an orange hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, black pants, and black low-top sneakers.

At the same time, Middle Tennessee Christian School was put on lock-down while a K9 officer attempted to locate the suspect. Shortly after, the school lifted the lock-down and proceeded with dismissal. Nearby, Northfield Elementary School was in the midst of dismissal and the School Resource Officer stood guard watching out for the suspect while the students boarded buses.

Murfreesboro Police and the FBI are investigating the bank robbery. Anyone with information as to the identity of the robber, please call Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email at 0834@murfreesborotn.gov.