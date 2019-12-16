Surveillance images released after armed robbery of Sumner County business

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Sumner County are searching for three people believed to be involved in an armed robbery over the weekend at a business in Portland.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at Jay’s Market on Academy Road.

According to investigators, the robbers fled from the business with “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

(Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.

