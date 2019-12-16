Surveillance images released after armed robbery of Sumner County business

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Sumner County are searching for three people believed to be involved in an armed robbery over the weekend at a business in Portland.
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at Jay’s Market on Academy Road.
According to investigators, the robbers fled from the business with “an undisclosed amount of cash.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.
