Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
Closings
United Christian Academy

Surveillance images released after armed robbery of Sumner County business

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Sumner County are searching for three people believed to be involved in an armed robbery over the weekend at a business in Portland.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at Jay’s Market on Academy Road.

According to investigators, the robbers fled from the business with “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

(Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar