‘Sunfire Bandits’ arrested in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Tennessee burglary suspects known as the “Sunfire Bandits” have been arrested in Perry County, the sheriff said Tuesday night.

Corry James Petty, 20, and Kody Lynn Parrish, 26, face several charges, according to Sheriff Nick Weems. Both men, from Henderson County, were wanted for multiple burglaries, but no information was immediately released about the crimes.

“Parrish had a stolen pistol that he stole [Monday] in [Perry County] in his waist band when we encountered him,” Weems explained. “He fled on foot and was caught by [a deputy in] a short distance.”

The sheriff added, “hopefully these low lives and others thinking about stealing from our good, hardworking citizens will learn a valuable lesson today. Stay out of Perry County, we don’t want you or the likes of you here.”