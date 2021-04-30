Sumner County slaying suspect Michael Cummins appears in court

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Michael Cummins, the suspect in the 2019 Sumner County slayings, appeared in court Friday morning as attorneys discussed ground rules for his upcoming trial.

Cummins is accused of killing eight people in Westmoreland back in April 2019; his trial has been set for 2022, but some key points were made during Friday morning’s appearance.

It was announced the jury will be sequestered. Cummins also faces the possibility of severance and eight separate trials for each of the eight victims.

Cummins’ appearance in court marked the first time in well over a year News 2 has seen the man behind one of Tennessee’s deadliest homicide cases. Throughout the hearing, Cummins appeared to be very uneasy as he could be seen rocking back and forth in his chair in the courtroom.

He currently faces 12 charges for the eight murders. The victims were found at several different crime scenes and even include his own parents.

Investigators have described the crime scene as one of the most gruesome they have ever seen.

At Friday’s hearing, the defense asked for advance notice if the prosecution plans to present certain evidence.

“Keeping in mind this is going to be a sequestered jury, what we’re asking is to be able to review any chart summaries prior to the beginning of trial. So, if we do have any objections, we can bring them to the court’s attention,” Public Defender James Simmons said.

The state is seeking the death penalty when the trial starts in April 2022.