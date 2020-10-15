Sumner County man indicted on over 30 counts of child sexual exploitation

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has indicted and arrested a Castalian Springs man with more than two dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the TBI, an undercover online investigation with the assistance of Knoxville Police Department and Spring Hill Police Department found 52-year-old Albert Clark downloaded child pornography from an online platform.

In addition to facing 31 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, TBI investigators say Clark also faces four counts of tampering with evidence.

Clark was arrested by TBI agents on Thursday and booked into the Sumner County Jail on $250,000 bond.