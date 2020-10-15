Sumner County man indicted on multiple charges including theft and impersonation

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Sumner County man on multiple charges including theft, forgery, and criminal impersonation.

According to the TBI, agents began investigating 35-year-old David Andrew Pell back in May. Investigators say Pell identified himself on multiple occasions as four different defense attorneys, as well as falsely claimed to be a nursing director. Pell also reportedly sold excavating materials that weren’t his, and had checks for the sale made out in his name.

Pell was indicted on October 6 by a Sumner County Grand Jury on charges of forgery less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000, theft over $10,000, criminal impersonation, identity theft, criminal simulation, and four counts of impersonation of a licensed professional.

Pell was arrested Wednesday and booked into Sumner County Jail on $75,000 bond.