Sumner County inmate who fled after being granted furlough captured in Alabama

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate who escaped while on furlough to attend his sister’s memorial service was arrested in Alabama Tuesday night.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says Casey Jamison was taken into custody in Cullman, Alabama.

A Cullman County Deputy reportedly saw a car that had been reported stolen out of Murfreesboro, damaged and parked by the roadside. The car was still warm to the touch with the door open and the keys were left in the ignition.

A K9 unit was called to the scene and was led to a nearby utility trailer where Jamison was found covering underneath.

Deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and charged Jamison with those offenses, in addition to charges related to the stolen car.

Once authorities settle his Alabama offenses, he will be returned to Sumner County to complete his sentence and face the escape charge.