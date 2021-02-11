Sumner County deputies investigate mysterious death of mother and baby

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County residents are still reeling from a tragedy Tuesday where a mother and 3-month-old child were discovered dead inside a home.

The mystery began on Butler Road just outside Portland. Investigators tell News 2 that emergency responders were notified after a probation officer went to a small home for a visit.

Sumner County Sheriff’s Office investigators are not saying much about what happened inside this house, pending the outcome of the medical examiner’s findings.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of a 32-year-old woman and a child inside the house. A 3-year-old inside the house was alive and was rushed to a local hospital. That child’s condition is still not known at this time.

Investigators tell News 2 that the home was a rental. News 2 found children’s toys in the backyard of the house, remnants of crime tape on a nearby fence, and multiple sets of medical gloves in the grass, as well as the front and rear porch.

A neighbor across the street whose video camera captured first responders arriving tells News 2 that she didn’t know her neighbors well, but the tragedy breaks her heart.

“My heart went out to them. It devastated me. My prayers and my thoughts are with them obviously.”

Another woman across the street tells News 2 she returned home Tuesday afternoon just as investigators were wrapping up at the property.

“I pulled in. All I saw was cop cars and the house was taped off.”

The woman who prefers not to be identified tells News 2 that there have been problems at the home in the past.

“We are used to it almost in a way with police being over there.”

Her husband adds, “Honestly they have had police over there before, but after they showed up, it seems like whatever they were doing, you didn’t hear from them anymore so.”

Investigators tell News 2 that the identity of the victims and what happened inside the home will not be released until the medical examiner releases a cause of death.