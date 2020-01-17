Sumner Co. drug agents bust major Heroin dealer in Hendersonville raid

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drug Agents with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force, assisted by the TBI, the FBI, and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department, made a substantial heroin and fentanyl bust in Hendersonville.

It happened Jan. 10 at an upscale Hendersonville home on Dorset Drive. It’s here that drug agents took Bobby D. Garrett into custody.

The 38-year-old has a criminal history dating back 20 years.

Drug agents said Garrett was quietly living in the rented home as a high-level dealer of heroin and fentanyl in this area.

“It’s not every day you come across someone with this much heroin on them,” said a drug agent.

Agents showed News 2 heroin seized from all over the house. It was found in suitcases, boxes and in closets and multiple baggies.

(Photo: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

All told, more than six pounds of heroin was confiscated with a potential street value of well over $500,000.

(Photo: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Drug agents say the heroin seized will put a serious dent in street use for a while.

“Thousands upon thousands upon thousands of hits to a heroin user on the street,” the agent adds.

And drug agents say it was being cut with potentially lethal fentanyl. Agents seized 126 grams of it.

Drug agents don’t have the evidence to prove it, but through experience, because of how much heroin and fentanyl he had, agents believe it is highly probable that Garrett has direct connections to a Mexican Cartel.

“The people above him are probably the guys bringing the stuff across the border. I’d say it is very likely there is a connection of some sort.”

Agents found more than just drugs, they also seized cars.

One vehicle is a 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT. The vehicle is a muscle car driver’s dream, with an engine producing close to 800 horsepower

Beside the hellcat, agents seized a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Investigators say Garrett had close to $150,000 in cash just laying around in lunch boxes and suitcases. Garrett also had a closet for just his shoes; more than 200 pairs.

(Photo: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

“They range from $130 to $500 to $600 pair of shoes, mostly Nike, and Gucci and Versace. You are talking about $40,000 plus in just shoes alone.”

To stay one step ahead of the law, Garrett had 10 burner phones and when you have drugs and cash, you also have weapons.

(Photo: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say Garrett had five loaded handguns, with a bullet in the chamber in each weapon. He hid the guns all across the home, even in his dirty laundry hamper.

(Photo: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

“They shoot a small rifle round. These are very bad guns to be on the street in the wrong hands.”

Bobby Garrett is currently in the Sumner County Jail on $2 million bond. He is facing a myriad of drug charges.