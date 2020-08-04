Sumner Co. church youth leader charged with sexual battery of juvenile

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A church youth leader has been charged with sexual battery by an authority figure after a 17-year-old boy was sexually assaulted five times between 2019-2020, an arrest warrant alleges.

Gallatin police arrested 26-year-old Caleb L. Bullock on Monday.

According to an arrest warrant, the 17-year-old was inappropriately touched multiple times by Bullock.

The warrant also states Bullock “engaged in a pattern of behavior where he repeatedly calls, texts, and visits the victim’s home.”

During their investigation, Gallatin police gathered evidence of Bullock apologizing to the victim for touching him.

The warrant states Bullock was “approximately seven years older and in a position of trust as he taught youth classes, singing, and devotional activities at their church while the victim was growing up.”

Bullock is also an employee of Sumner County Schools. A representative for the district said Bullock has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation against him.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.