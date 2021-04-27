Student charged after gun discovered in car parked at Oakland High School

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has charged a student with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a gun was found inside of a car parked at Oakland High School.

According to Rutherford County Schools, an administrator noticed the student’s car was illegally parked and reported the car appeared to have drugs inside of it. The car was quickly searched and a gun was discovered inside of it. The district said the student has been expelled.

No threats were made prior to the gun being discovered.

“Through our partnership with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the situation was handled without incident and the school followed the safety procedures used for these unfortunate situations,” Rutherford County Schools released in a statement.

Parents were notified directly by the district about the situation.