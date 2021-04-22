Student arrested for sending threats to ‘shoot up’ Hillsboro High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A freshman at Hillsboro High School has been arrested for emailing staff members threats to “shoot up” the school.

Police say the 14-year-old virtual student emailed two staff members under a false name Monday, threatening to “shoot up” the school. The school then went on lockdown.

Detectives determined the student used his MNPS computer he was issued for virtual learning to send the threats. The student admitted to sending the threats, but no motive was given, according to police.

Police then searched the student’s home and found no weapons.

The student is being charged at Juvenile Court with making a false report of an emergency, which is a felony under Tennessee law.