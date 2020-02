MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A student at Northwest High School was arrested Friday morning after a school resource officer found a pistol in his backpack.

The 17-year-old student was carrying an unloaded .380 semiautomatic pistol with eleven rounds of ammunition loaded into the magazine. Several students informed the administration of concerns and SROs were notified of the possibility of a gun at school.

The student will be charged with a felony carrying a weapon on school grounds.