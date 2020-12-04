String of commercial robberies reported at hotels, gas stations in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating commercial robberies at several businesses in the Donelson area early Friday morning, including three hotels and two gas stations.

Officers said the Kwik Sak gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard was robbed just after 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

(Graphic: WKRN)

Another commercial robbery was reported at the Wingate by Wyndham on Century Boulevard at 11:40 p.m. Police said the Courtyard by Marriott on Elm Hill Pike was robbed five minutes later, and a commercial robbery was reported at a Mapco on Donelson Pike near Elm Hill Pike just after midnight.

Further north, there was a robbery reported at the Best Western near Opryland also around midnight.

In all five cases, police said no injuries were reported and officers did not have a suspect in custody.