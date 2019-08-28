Stolen U-Haul recovered during Belle Meade traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 68-year-old woman was arrested on a felony charge Tuesday morning after Belle Meade police reportedly located her in a U-Haul that had been rented for one day and never returned.

According to an arrest report, officers spotted the U-Haul in the area of Harding Place and Harding Road, and realized it had been reported stolen.

Police spoke with the driver, identified by officers as Linda Schenck. She claimed her granddaughter had rented the U-Haul from the facility on Annex Drive.

Officers contacted the general manager of the business, who told police the vehicle was rented on May 21 for one day, but was never returned.

Schenck was taken into custody on a charge of property theft. Her bond was set at $5,000.

