Stick-wielding stabbing victim charged with threatening downtown Nashville store clerk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who suffered a “fairly deep cut to his forehead” after being attacked by a person with a screwdriver was later arrested for threatening the life of a downtown Nashville store manager and spitting in his face, according to police.

Metro officers responded Wednesday morning to the MAPCO on Jefferson Street at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, where they said Stanley Kelley, 56, had been injured.

Russell Moore (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Stanley Kelley (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Kelley “had a bleeding cut to his forehead around a half-inch wide and fairly deep,” according to a police report.

Officers searched the area and said they located 55-year-old Russell Moore, the suspected stabber described as a man in camo pants, walking down Jefferson Street.

When Moore was questioned, police said he told officers Kelley broke a bottle and walked up to him, so Moore “stuck him to see how he would like that.”

A warrant states Moore had a screwdriver in his back pocket, but detectives were not sure if that was the weapon used to wound Kelley, according to a police report.

Moore was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.

Later in the day, police said they received a call from the manager of the MAPCO who explained that Kelley, who had previously been banned from the store, returned with a large stick.

Kelley went around the counter, where the manager was ringing up customers and threatened to kill him with the stick, according to a warrant.

After a search for Kelley, police said he was located at the Kroger on Monroe Street, where the Mapco manager identified him as the victim of the stabbing, who had threatened him with a stick.

During that process, officers said Kelley spit on the store manager.

Kelley was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was held on a $33,000 bond.