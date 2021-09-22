Stewart County woman kidnapped by ‘estranged boyfriend’ in Kentucky

CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a Tennessee woman who they say was the victim of a Wednesday morning kidnapping.

Dispatchers originally received the call just after 8 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Tammy Beechum of Dover, Tennessee. Police say she was taken by force from a parking lot at a business on Lafayette Street in Cadiz, Kentucky.

Beechum is described as follows:

5’1″

Approximately 150 pounds

Blue eyes

Brown hair

Following the preliminary investigation, police have identified 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford of Cadiz as the suspect. Hungerford was identified through interviews as the “estranged boyfriend” of Beechum.

Hungerford is described as follows:

5’5″

157 pounds

Blue eyes

Bald or balding

The suspect is believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi Montero SUV with Tennessee license plates: “DBK802.”

Police say he may be traveling toward the state of Maryland, but there is no known direction of travel. Hungerford should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could lead to the location of either Beechum or Hungerford is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.