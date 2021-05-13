Stewart County guidance counselor charged with altering student transcripts

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Stewart County guidance counselor has been arrested after investigators said she improperly altered student transcripts.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Gayla Grise was indicted May 10 on two counts of falsifying educational and academic records.

Agents began investigating an allegation in September 2020 that Grise, a guidance counselor at Stewart County High School, was altering student transcripts.

Investigators said they determined that the month prior, Grise made multiple changes within the school’s internal academic records database.

She did not have the authority to make those changes, according to the TBI.

Grise was arrested and booked into the Stewart County jail Wednesday on a $500 bond.