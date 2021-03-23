Stewart Co. drug agent, K-9 officer sweep the streets with arrests 1 week after training

STEWART CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop leads to a drug bust in Stewart County.

According to the a spokesperson with the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, a sergeant and canine officer with the Drug Interdiction team made the arrest after being in training last week.

Paulette Redman said Sgt. MacDonald and K-9 Harry made the traffic stop on Highway 79 West Monday, March 22nd.

The officers found meth, fentanyl, marijuana, drug pipes, scales and more drug paraphernalia.

The car was seized as well as $400 in cash.

Jessie Dougherty (left) and Oshay Chrisp (right)

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office

Redman added, “Another outstanding job cleaning up our county.”

Jessie Dougherty, 26, and Oshay Chrisp, 29, were arrested. Both are facing a number of charges including possession and manufacturing, delivering, and selling of a controlled substance.