MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed inside a home.

Murfreesboro Police responded to a home in the 1300 block of Searcy Street around 4 p.m. and found a male victim inside the home. Police say the victim was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

According to police, a man who they believe is the stabber is in custody.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time. This is an on-going investigation.