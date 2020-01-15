Stabbing suspect sought for attempted murder in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Humphreys County are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman wanted on an attempted murder charge.

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, Megan Dotson was involved in a stabbing on January 11.

No additional information was immediately released about the crime.

The sheriff’s office said an unspecified cash reward would be issued for information leading to Dotson’s arrest.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Humphreys County Sheriffs Office at 931-296-2301.

