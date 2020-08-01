1 stabbed during attempted robbery in Hermitage, police say

HERMITAGE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

Officers said a female victim was stabbed in her abdomen near Lafayette Street and Lewis Street in Hermitage around 10:30 p.m. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the incident was believed to be an attempted robbery. Officers provided a vague description of the suspect and were still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.