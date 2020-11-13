Springfield Police searching for suspect in connection to deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen wanted for homicide.

Police say 18-year-old Maleque Hudson should be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted in connection to a shooting Wednesday that left a juvenile dead and two others injured near 16th Avenue and Shelton Street.

After further investigation, police identified Hudson and 20-year-old Klyjuan Smith as the suspects and charged each with one count of criminal homicide.

Klyjuan Smith (Source: City of Springfield)

Smith has since been arrested and booked into the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts should contact the Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-384-8422.