Springfield Police searching for Dollar General robber

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.

Police say at around 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect walked into the Dollar General located in the 1000 block of Glade Road and pointed a gun at the clerk.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk into the store, demand money from the clerk and flee the area on foot.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422 or 615-384-4911.