Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of clothing from Hibbett Sports. PHOTO: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of clothing from Hibbett Sports.

Police say the two suspects got away with armloads worth of active wear on the night of August 20. Police also believe the two maybe connected to other thefts in the Nashville Area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (615) 384-8422.