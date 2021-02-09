Springfield police arrest man following December Dollar General robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Springfield Police Department arrested a suspect Tuesday following an aggravated robbery at the beginning of December.

On December 2, police say a robbery occurred at the Dollar General located at 2259 Hwy 41-South just before store closing. The clerk told police that a male entered the store, displayed a handgun, and took money from the cash register.

According to police, detectives recovered evidence that identified 43-year-old Homer Cobb from Goodlettsville as a possible suspect. On February 9, Springfield Police and deputies from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for Cobb. Officials said evidence linking Cobb to the aggravated robbery was recovered from the residence where he was arrested.

Cobb was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and was taken to the Robertson County Jail.