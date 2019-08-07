Spring Hill woman hit by stray bullet in her front yard

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Spring Hill women continues to recover after being hit by a stray bullet. Police say her injuries are not life threatening.

The woman was standing in her own front yard when the bullet, intended for another target, hit her.

According to Spring Hill police, it all started when two cars occupied by six teens began confronting one another and racing each other through the quiet streets.

Police say at some point, one of the teens, believing a gun was being aimed at him, pulled his own 9mm and he fired as many as five shots at the occupants of the other car.

That shooter is now identified as 18-year-old Gabriel Pastrana.

Gabriel Pastrana (Photo: Spring Hill Police Department)

According to police, one of those errant bullets hit an innocent bystander in her own front yard.

Police told News 2 the woman had a single gunshot wound to her leg.

The women told police she didn’t know any of the occupants in the car and she was coming toward them to tell them to stop racing up and down the street.

That’s when the shots rang out.

News 2 has acquired video of police arriving Tuesday night just after 7 p.m.

The video shows a neighborhood full of families, and soon police cars and an ambulance.

Police ultimately charged 18-year-old Gabriel Pastrana with aggravated assault.

According to investigators, the Murfreesboro teen has ties to Spring Hill and knows the other teens, some of whom are from Smyrna.

Video shows police locating at least one of the 9mm shell casings in the cul-de-sac.

Police say they got the license plate of one vehicle thanks to a witness who chased the suspect’s Lexus.

Another alert neighbor noticed Pastrana’s car in a secluded section of woods and called police.

It is there they also discovered the weapon, a stolen 9mm.

Authorities say Pastrana called a family member for a ride from the Spring Hill Walmart.

Authorities confirm it was not long after that he was taken into custody.

Police say there were six young people in the two cars.

So far, only the 18-year-old shooter has been charged and is in the Williamson County Jail under $40,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is still underway and more charges are possible.