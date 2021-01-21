Spring Hill road rage escalates into attempted murder charge

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fender bender in Columbia where neither party pulls over turns into road rage, and then attempted murder a few miles later in a Subway parking lot on Nashville Highway in Spring Hill.

According to a police report filed by the Columbia Police, it began with a hit and run around West Burt Drive on Nashville Highway North.

A husband and wife will tell police that a Saab driven by a man later identified as 28-year-old Charles Garner struck the front bumper of their vehicle.

According to the police report, when Garner did not pull over and continued north of the city, the couple followed to get tag information. According to Spring Hill Police, once the two cars get near the Subway, the 38-year-old husband jumped out to confront Garner.

At this point, police tell News 2 that Garner backed up, then accelerated his Saab at the husband. Police say the car struck the man and knocked him approximately 20 to 25 feet through the air.

When Sgt. Tommy Barber of the Spring Hill Police Department arrived, his body cam captured the man on the ground being comforted by his wife.

The man tells police, “He hit me and I flew up on the front window.”

Officers went to Garner’s Spring Hill home, where Garner was outside waiting on arriving officers.

Once taken into custody, Garner tells officers he is the victim of road rage. He says he drove into the man because he was afraid that he had a gun.

Body cam captures this exchange with Barber:

Garner: I’m at the light, the Kedron light, and this guy, he’d been brake checking me on Nashville highway and I got around him down in Columbia and he comes and gets right, he starts hitting my window.

Sgt. Barber: At Subway?

Garner: Yeah, so I pull into the Subway parking lot and he gets out and say he was going to shoot me and all this [expletive] and …

Sgt Barber: Yeah, you hit him with a vehicle.

Garner: He started coming at me, he got right in front and he started pulling like at his waist like he had a gun and I flipped out.

As police work the case, Garner becomes increasingly frustrated, calling them pigs and other disparaging words.

Garner: This is crap man. Someone pulls a gun and gets out of their car and you all come and arrest me?

Lt. Justin Whitwell of the SHPD says officers searched both scenes and no gun was found. Additionally, Whitwell says multiple witnesses interviewed at the Subway neither saw a gun or heard anyone yelling about having a weapon.

Police confirm there is no video of the moment of impact, but multiple witnesses tell police that Garner backed up his Saab, then accelerated at the 38-year-old victim, striking him, and launching him 25 feet into the air.

A witness at the hair salon next to Subway tells News 2 that the collision was so fierce, she thought there was a car crash on nearby Highway 31. The woman says when she came out, the man was complaining of leg pain.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Whitwell says the victim could have easily been killed.

“Definitely, and after this incident took place, that is, when he (Garner) decided to leave the scene,” said Lt. Whitwell.

Whitwell says never chase another motorist. If there is any problem, call the police.

Charles Garner is in the Maury County jail charged with multiple crimes including attempted murder and aggravated assault.