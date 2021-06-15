Spring Hill police working to identify man who gave child $100

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious incident where an unidentified man gave a child a $100 bill last weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday around 1:20 p.m. at a home in the Benevento East neighborhood.

(Courtesy: Spring Hill Police Department)

The department reported two small children under 10 years old went to a front porch of a home to see if a friend was home. When the friend, who is also under 10, answered the door, an unidentified man who had been standing on the porch outside of the child’s view asked if her mother was home, according to Spring Hill police.

The child reportedly replied that her mother was home and Spring Hill police said she was unable to comer to the door.

After the man was told this, he handed the child a $100 bill and told her to give it to her mother, according to police.

The male was described by Spring Hill police as having white hair and white facial hair (goatee). The male was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He was seen driving away in a black 4-door Dodge Ram pickup with black rims.

Spring Hill police said the family does not know this person and is trying to investigate what the man’s intentions were. If you have information relating to this investigation, you can submit an anonymous tip here.