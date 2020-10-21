Spring Hill Police uncover alleged check washing scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A warning tonight from Spring Hill Police after a Nashville woman is discovered with dozens of checks allegedly stolen from mailboxes from Kentucky to middle Tennessee.

An undercover officer called into the investigation says, “It destroys people’s lives. It really does.”

It all went down on October 10. That’s when Spring Hill Police stopped Quintara Coleman in the Spring Hill Walmart.

Police interviewed the woman and after she gave consent to search her Camaro, they found pot and stolen checks.

The undercover officer tells News 2, “I told her we’ve been watching her for a while.”

Investigators tell News 2 that the 25-year-old is suspected of stealing checks from mailboxes, then using a chemical to erase the ink. Then, police say the woman wrote her own name on the check.

The officer says, “It destroys people financially.”

Inside Coleman’s car, officers found 30 checks totaling $50,000. Police say they were stolen from mailboxes in Kentucky, Nashville, and Spring Hill. One of the checks totals almost $34,000.

According to investigators, Coleman is part of an alleged syndicate that steals checks and financial data from mailboxes. The undercover officer calls it a very sophisticated case.

One of the documents found in the suspect’s Camaro was a tax document belonging to a senior citizen.

The officer said this. “He was very upset. He was distraught. But excited that we caught her with his tax documents and got his tax documents back to him. Unfortunately, the damage has been done. What they do is take the social security numbers and upload them to the cloud and you have other individuals in the crime syndicate who have access to that cloud.”

Quintara Coleman is not currently under arrest, but investigators say the case is growing and charges are pending.

Investigators say they plan to present the case to the grand jury.

Spring Hill Police tell News 2 because of the amount of the crime and the sophistication, the US Postal Service is considering taking on the case.