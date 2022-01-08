SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring Hill police are investigating a robbery and searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Quick Mart on Friday.

According to Spring Hill police, on January 7 just after 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at the Quick Mart gas station located in the 500 block of Main Street.

Police said an African American male entered the store with a handgun concealed under a towel and took an unknown amount of cash from the store before leaving.

The suspect was seen wearing grey Nike shoes, blue jeans, and a black shirt over a blue hoodie.

Witnesses described the man to be approximately six feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

No employees or customers were harmed during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding this investigation you are asked to contact the Spring Hill Police Department or submit an online tip here.