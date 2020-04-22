Spring Hill police make felony arrest of ex-convict

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 has, for the most part, kept crime in Spring Hill down. That was until Tuesday when things got crazy in a hurry.

A local hotel clerk called 911 and said she had just been robbed. It happened around 8 a.m. at the Hampton Inn.

A man later identified as 37-year-old Enrico Osborne reportedly stole close to $200 out of the cash drawer. With a good suspect description, Spring Hill Sgt. Tommy Barber located the suspect.

Bodycam from Barber was intense. Barber drew his weapon and ordered the suspect to raise his hands, but Osborne did not comply.

Barber screamed, “Let me see your hands!”

The moments were tense as Barber approached Osborne, gun pointed at him, who raised his hands only half way.

Barber shouted, “Get your hands up. Hands up!”

Osborne, replying defiantly, “You gonna shoot me?”

Barber responded “No, I am not,” and implored Osborne to comply. “Get your hands up, over your head!”

Osborne has a lengthy criminal history in Metro Davidson County that includes violence and weapons charges.

Barber said, “Get your hands up. Lay on the ground.”

Osborne replies, “I am not laying on no ground. You gonna shoot me?”

Barker replies, “No I am not.”

Osborne replies, “Then, I’m not laying on no ground.”

By this time, backup Spring Hill police officer Meaghan O’Leary arrived and Barber shouted out to O’Leary, “Meaghan, I don’t see no weapons, put him on the ground!”

Bodycam from O’Leary showed her tackle Osborne and wrestle him to the ground. After a few more tense moments, Osborne was secure.

O’Leary asked Osborne, “Do you have any weapons?” Osborne responded, “Does it look like a gun on me?”

O’Leary pulled a wad of money out of Osborne’s pocket, money that police say was stolen from the hotel.

Osborne denied that he stole the money from the hotel, claiming that he has a bank card and his car broke down. He claimed he was only at the Hampton Inn because it was open and he needed to use the phone to call his girlfriend.

Enrico Osborne (Source: Spring Hill Police Department)

Minutes later, police checked the hotel’s surveillance video which showed Osborne taking money from the cash drawer.

An officer tells News 2 that the hotel clerk walked to the back to do something and locked the drawer. It was then Osborne walked around, got the key, unlocked the drawer and took the money. The clerk confronts Osborne right there and he walked out the door.

Approximately seven grams of heroin was also found in Osborne’s car. Osborne is currently booked into the Maury County Jail.





