Spring Hill Police investigating $25,000 worth of merchandise stolen from AT&T store

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from an AT&T store early Friday morning.

According to police, around 2:15 a.m. officers responded to an alarm call at the retail store, located on Main Street. When officers arrived, they found the front door glass shattered.

An estimated $25,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store.

Police said the burglary may be linked to similar burglaries across the nation and officers are working with other law enforcement partners.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips anonymously here.