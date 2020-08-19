Spring Hill Police bust 2 men switching barcodes at Home Depot

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police uncovered a multi-state theft operation targeting Home Depot stores across the nation.

It all came together Monday evening after some alert officers noticed suspicious activity in the Spring Hill Home Depot parking lot. Officers pulled over the car with expired Illinois tags.

Inside the car, officers found 40-year-old Igor Nikitin and 43-year-old Gennadiy Dolgopyat. The men said they are originally from Belarus and Ukraine but are living in the Chicago area.

The traffic stop takes place on the side of Saturn Parkway. Officers are wearing body cameras so much of the interaction is audible. Officers even ran a K9 around the car.

The dog hits on the vehicle. Officers say that gives them probable cause to search the car.

The men were argumentative, questioning the drug dog, and denied that they have done anything wrong.

When officers searched the men’s Chevy, they found a box load of merchandise purchased at the Spring Hill Home Depot.

The building supplies include high-grade USB chargers and expensive switches that routinely sell for $50 and $60. Police also found dozens and dozens of bar codes that authorities say are linked to other similar products, but of much less value.

In this instance, detectives tell News 2 the men self-scanned $50-$60 construction items for as little as $4 an item. Police say all of the material obtained at the Spring Hill store is worth close to $15,000.

Police tell News 2 the men are part of a much larger crime syndicate, and had they not been arrested, they planned to send the Home Depot items to undisclosed locations.

Detectives who have been in communication with Home Depot report to News 2 that the theft operation has stolen similar items from Home Depots in Georgia, Tennesse, Iowa, Minnesota, Kentucky, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and Indiana.

Home Depot tells authorities the loss figure is between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

Bodycam captured the exchange between the officers and the suspects:

Detective: Are you switching bar codes?

Suspect: Hell no!

Detective: Well, we’re going to check.

Before going into the Maury County jail, one of the men brags out loud that they’ll soon be out of jail.

Suspect: Don’t worry about it, we’ll be out by tomorrow.

The two men were charged with criminal simulation, drug possession, and theft. They each posted their $7,500 bonds and got out of jail.

Detective Mike Foster tells News 2 that the arrest could affect the men’s immigration status.